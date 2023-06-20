Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) is set to announce its 4/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.84. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $447,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at $718,531.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,950. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $2,448,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 23.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 481,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 93,041 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after buying an additional 56,401 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

