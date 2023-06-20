Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.17 million, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

