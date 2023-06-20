Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $146.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $169.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $184.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

