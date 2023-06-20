Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

