B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Anterix in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Anterix’s current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $34.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.99 million, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heard Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 13.9% during the first quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,719,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after buying an additional 210,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after buying an additional 145,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,324,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 49,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2.2% during the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 503,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

