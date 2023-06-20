Ball (NYSE:BALL) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball by 42.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Ball by 19.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Ball by 0.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,000,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ball by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,482,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 291,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

