Ballard Power Systems Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.87.

BLDP opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 23,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 165,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.