Ballswap (BSP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.60 Million

Ballswap (BSP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Ballswap token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ballswap has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $336.19 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ballswap has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ballswap Profile

Ballswap’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. The official website for Ballswap is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ballswap is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ballswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ballswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ballswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

