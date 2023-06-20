Bangor Savings Bank Buys 48 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.93 and a 200-day moving average of $304.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.