Bangor Savings Bank Has $45,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 142.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lam Research by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $271,175,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $612.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $644.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $560.46 and its 200 day moving average is $507.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

