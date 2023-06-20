Bangor Savings Bank Sells 2,075 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,500,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBD opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

