Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$135.91.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock opened at C$118.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$118.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$123.97. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$111.88 and a 52 week high of C$137.64.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.15 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$8.44 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.6312434 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.57%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Montreal

In related news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

