Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Bank OZK by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.4 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

