Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Short Interest Down 6.5% in May

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,600 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 829,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,248 shares of company stock worth $102,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Banner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 2.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Trading Down 1.5 %

Banner stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. Banner has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $162.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts forecast that Banner will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

