Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 7,545 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $92.31.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

