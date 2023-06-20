Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

