Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,500,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

