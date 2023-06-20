Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 748.1% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $245.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.