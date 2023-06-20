Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average of $115.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

