Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

LQD stock opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $115.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.19.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.