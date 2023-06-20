Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $628,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

