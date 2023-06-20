Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

