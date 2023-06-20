Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 150 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,356,000 after buying an additional 45,885,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,754,000 after purchasing an additional 969,487 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,738,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,107.8% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 402,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 390,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,766,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $97.81.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

