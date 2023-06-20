Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,285 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $277.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.41. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.73 and a fifty-two week high of $290.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

