Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 43,125 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,125 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

