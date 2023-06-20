Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 83,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,621,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 125,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 24,539 shares in the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFF stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

