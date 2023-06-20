BCS Wealth Management Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.54 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.94. The firm has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.