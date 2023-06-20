BCS Wealth Management Sells 5,794 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,522,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $266.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.