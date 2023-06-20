Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) & CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Critical Comparison

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Rating) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CalciMedica and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalciMedica N/A -77.61% -71.34% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals N/A -753.35% -93.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CalciMedica and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalciMedica N/A N/A -$35.60 million ($24.23) -0.21 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals $1.50 million 2.15 -$24.97 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than CalciMedica.

49.9% of CalciMedica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of CalciMedica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CalciMedica has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CalciMedica and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalciMedica 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

CalciMedica beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Auxora, a proprietary intravenous-formulated CRAC channel inhibitor for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase-associated acute pancreatitis, and acute kidney injury. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen. Its clinical product candidates also include BPX-603, an autologous dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigen. It has collaboration and license agreements with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc; Agensys, Inc.; BioVec Pharma, Inc.; ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Baylor College of Medicine. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

