Binance USD (BUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.30 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and $1.93 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 4,295,869,935 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

