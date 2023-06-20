BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.04 million, a P/E ratio of 117.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

See Also

