Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Lifted by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 299.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Block by 59.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,846 shares of company stock worth $15,386,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CLSA cut Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

