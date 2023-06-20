Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Update

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 707,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $276.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.26 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blue Foundry Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Robert Rowe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $69,700. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Stories

