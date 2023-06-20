BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 249,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $160.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $161.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day moving average is $151.18.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

