BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON opened at $202.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.74 and its 200 day moving average is $196.45. The company has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

