BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Down 6.0% in May

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 616,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Natixis purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 332,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

