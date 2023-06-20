Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadway Financial by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 141.7% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 894,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $160,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 121,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

