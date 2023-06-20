Brokerages Set Aegon (NYSE:AEG) PT at $5.15

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aegon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 14.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Aegon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 170,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Price Performance

Aegon Company Profile

NYSE AEG opened at $4.79 on Friday. Aegon has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $5.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

