Brokerages Set Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Target Price at $3.06

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $0.65 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.17. Amyris has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Insider Transactions at Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amyris will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $284,582.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 612,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,431.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amyris by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amyris by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Amyris by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating

Amyris, Inc operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.