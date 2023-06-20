Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) PT at $88.40

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.40.

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

