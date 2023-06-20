Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price at $16.77

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $33,184,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,184,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 894,639 shares of company stock worth $7,834,775 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

ChargePoint Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 46.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.