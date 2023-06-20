Brokerages Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target at $84.75

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.75.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

