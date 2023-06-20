Brokerages Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Target Price at $38.67

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several analysts have commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,775. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Corning Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

