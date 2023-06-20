Brokerages Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT at $36.89

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after buying an additional 3,976,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,685,000 after buying an additional 240,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,914,000 after purchasing an additional 102,146 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,988,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,225,000 after purchasing an additional 207,618 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

