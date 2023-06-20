Brokerages Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) PT at $60.60

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.60.
INSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $36,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $154,910 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of International Seaways
International Seaways Price Performance
INSW stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.03.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.21%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.16%.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Seaways (INSW)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.