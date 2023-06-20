Brokerages Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) PT at $60.60

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

INSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $36,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $154,910 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

International Seaways Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Seaways by 19.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,074,000 after purchasing an additional 466,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Seaways by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,449,000 after purchasing an additional 56,497 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 159.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 593,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

INSW stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.03.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.21%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

