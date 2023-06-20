Brokerages Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target at $25.63

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLTX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 576.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 258,378 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $557,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 49.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,558,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.93.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

