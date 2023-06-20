Brokerages Set SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) PT at $933.52

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $933.52.
A number of research firms recently commented on SGSOY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
SGS Price Performance
Shares of SGSOY opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. SGS has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.
SGS Cuts Dividend
SGS Company Profile
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.
