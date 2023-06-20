Brokerages Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) PT at $2.17

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.17.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, March 31st.
In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 1,342,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $698,181.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,637.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SKLZ opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Skillz has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 141.53% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. Equities analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.
