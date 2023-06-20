Brokerages Set Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) PT at $221.40

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.40.

SLOIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Soitec from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Soitec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $77.75 on Friday. Soitec has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.32.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

