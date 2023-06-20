Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) PT at $10.50

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth $68,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 2.1 %
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
